The Cardinals promoted Robinson from their practice squad Tuesday, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Robinson has resided on the Jets' injured reserve list for most of the season before he was released a week ago. It's believed that Robinson has fully recovered from the groin issue that resulted in his extended shutdown, so he should be available for the Cardinals in a depth role at linebacker Week 17 against the Seahawks.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories