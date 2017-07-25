Cardinals' Elie Bouka: Sidelined for next two weeks
Bouka (ankle) will be out of training camp for two weeks, Mike Jurecki of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Bouka's ankle injury occurred during training camp on Saturday, and the verdict includes a two-week recovery period for the cornerback. The former CFL third-rounder could be a long shot to make the Cardinals' final roster upon his return.
