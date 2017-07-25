Bouka (ankle) will be out of training camp for two weeks, Mike Jurecki of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Bouka's ankle injury occurred during training camp on Saturday, and the verdict includes a two-week recovery period for the cornerback. The former CFL third-rounder could be a long shot to make the Cardinals' final roster upon his return.

