Higgins (illness) is active for Sunday's game at Houston.

Higgins was held out of Friday's practice due to an illness that left him questionable for Week 15 action. Now that he's confirmed to be active, he'll be working in a passing game without the services of WRs Marvin Harrison (heel, inactive), Greg Dortch (chest, IR) and Xavier Weaver (hamstring, inactive), among others, for a second consecutive contest. In the first such outing last Sunday against the Rams, Higgins received a season-high 66 percent snap share but couldn't haul in his only target, while top TE Trey McBride (5-58-0 on nine targets) and WR Michael Wilson (11-142-2 on 16 targets) dominated the attention of QB Jacoby Brissett.