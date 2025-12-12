Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Added to injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston after missing Friday's practice with an illness, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
He hasn't seen enough targets to warrant fantasy consideration, but Higgins has taken over more playing time recently due to Arizona's numerous WR injuries. Josiah Deguara and Pharaoh Brown could be tasked with larger roles if Higgins is declared inactive before the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday.
