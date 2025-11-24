Higgins was not targeted while playing 27 of the Cardinals' 76 offensive snaps in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Jaguars.

The 25-year-old went without a target for the second time this season while operating as the primary backup to Trey McBride, who caught nine of 10 targets for 79 yards in the Week 12 loss. Higgins has now appeared in all 11 of Arizona's games this season, catching 16 of 20 targets for 162 yards. He's expected to contribute both offensively and on special teams in the Week 13 matchup against the Buccaneers.