Higgins tallied two catches for 10 yards on four targets Sunday in a 33-30 overtime win over Dallas.

Wideout Michael Wilson missed a portion of the contest due to an injury to his ribs, and Kendrick Bourne (lower leg) exited for good late in the first half. That resulted in a need for other Cardinals pass catchers to step up, and Higgins ended up getting targeted a season-high four times. However, he didn't do much with the opportunity, finishing with his lowest yardage total since he was shut out in Week 2. Meanwhile, No. 1 tight end Trey McBride had another big game with seven catches for 72 yards and a touchdown on eight targets. McBride's elite status will likely continue to make Higgins an afterthought most weeks.