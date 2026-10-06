Higgins caught both of his targets for 19 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's loss to the Giants.

As usual, most of Arizona's tight-end targets went to Trey McBride, who posted a 7-31-0 line on 12 looks. However, Higgins actually had a better fantasy score in some formats due to his two-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter. Higgins didn't log any receptions or targets over the first two weeks of the campaign, but he's ticked up his production a bit over the past two weeks with a 5-39-1 receiving line on five targets.