Higgins gathered in one of his two targets for a 21-yard reception while playing 22 of the Cardinals' 68 snaps on offense in Sunday's 24-10 win over the Steelers.

After being inactive for the Cardinals' first six games of the season, Higgins has suited up for each of the subsequent seven games and is beginning to carve out a tertiary role in the Arizona passing attack. Though second-year tight end Trey McBride is the clear top option on the depth chart, Higgins may be threatening Geoff Swaim for the No. 2 spot on the depth chart. Higgins has now drawn two targets in two consecutive games, and the 32-percent snap share he handled Sunday was a season-high rate.