Higgins went without a target while playing 16 of the Cardinals' 71 snaps on offense in Sunday's 30-18 loss to the Seahawks.

Higgins looks to have dropped to third on the depth chart at tight end behind Trey McBride and Tip Reiman, both of whom have played more snaps than Higgins in each of the last three contests. Despite the downturn in playing time, Higgins had still remained involved in the passing game until Week 14. He had drawn at least one target in each of his last six appearances prior to Sunday.