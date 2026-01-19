Higgins caught 30 of 37 targets for 301 yards and no touchdowns in 17 regular-season games in 2025.

Higgins set new career highs in all major receiving categories but touchdowns in 2025, his third season as a pro, but most of his output occurred during a 7-91-0 outburst on eight targets in Week 16 against the Falcons. Otherwise, he didn't find much sway in the Cardinals offense behind No. 1 TE Trey McBride, reaching 30 receiving yards in a game only three other times. Along with McBride and Tip Reiman (ankle), Higgins is under contract with Arizona in 2026, meaning he'll remain a tertiary target in the offense with WRs Michael Wilson and Marvin Harrison (foot) also still on board.