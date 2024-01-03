Higgins secured both of his targets for 21 yards during Sunday's 35-31 victory in Philadelphia.

After the Cardinals claimed Higgins off waivers Aug. 30, the sixth-round rookie didn't make his pro debut until Week 7 but has been a regular in the offense ever since. And as of Week 17, he's recorded a catch in six consecutive games on his way to a 11-131-1 line on 15 targets during the span. Trey McBride is the unquestioned top tight end in Arizona, but Higgins continues to make a case to serve as the team's No. 2 at the position in Sunday's season finale versus the Seahawks and beyond.