Higgins went without a target while playing nine of the Cardinals' 67 snaps on offense in Thursday's 23-20 loss to the Seahawks.

After playing at least 30 percent of the offensive snaps in the first two contests of the season, Higgins has seen his role decline in the past two weeks. Tip Reiman handily out-snapped Higgins in the Week 3 loss to the 49ers, but both tight ends were on the field for fewer than 10 plays in Week 4 while the Cardinals made more use of three-receiver sets after trailing by double digits for much of the game. Since Reiman is regarded as the superior blocker of the two, expect him to be prioritized ahead of Higgins as the Cardinals' No. 2 tight end behind Trey McBride when Arizona follows more normal game scripts.