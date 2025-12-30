Higgins didn't haul in his only target during Sunday's 37-14 loss at Cincinnati.

After racking up a career-best 7-91-0 line on eight targets Week 16 against the Falcons, Higgins fell back to earth this past Sunday, notching no catches for the third time in 16 games this season. Because he routinely is a distant second to Trey McBride in the TE pecking order in Arizona, Higgins doesn't hold much sway in an offense that also has seen WR Michael Wilson emerge as one of QB Jacoby Brissett's favorite targets over the last seven games -- Wilson has 80 targets to McBride's 73 during that span. Higgins' recent eight-target performance aside, he has only nine total targets in the other six contests in that stretch, keeping him firmly out of fantasy consideration heading into Sunday's road matchup with the Rams.