Higgins (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against Washington.

The 22-year-old was claimed by Arizona on Aug. 30 after he didn't make the Dolphins' 53-man roster. Even though the Cardinals added Higgins, he won't be suiting up Sunday, as he's the team's fourth tight end on their depth chart. His next chance to be active on game day will come in Week 2 against the Giants.