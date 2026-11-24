Higgins caught his lone target for four yards during the Cardinal' 34-7 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

The Cardinals offense struggled Sunday with Josh Johnson as the starter in the absence of Carson Beck (back). Of Johnson's 31 pass attempts, 26 of them were split between Trey McBride (14), Harrison Wallace (seven) and Simi Fehoko (five), leaving very little for Higgins and the other Cardinals pass catchers. Higgins has only one catch over his last two outings and a 19-166-1 receiving line on 21 targets through 11 regular-season games.