Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Logs 17 yards in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.
Higgins recorded the sixth-most receiving yards on the Cardinals during Sunday's loss after going without a target in the Week 12 loss to the Jaguars. The third-year pro from Stanford has now caught 18 of 22 targets for 179 yards through Arizona's first 12 games this season, and he's likely to remain a minimal portion of the team's passing attack in the Week 14 matchup against the Rams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Blanks in Week 12•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Two grabs in loss•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Records three receptions Monday•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Two catches against Colts•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Held without catch in Week 4•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Records two catches in win•