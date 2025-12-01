Higgins caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Buccaneers.

Higgins recorded the sixth-most receiving yards on the Cardinals during Sunday's loss after going without a target in the Week 12 loss to the Jaguars. The third-year pro from Stanford has now caught 18 of 22 targets for 179 yards through Arizona's first 12 games this season, and he's likely to remain a minimal portion of the team's passing attack in the Week 14 matchup against the Rams.