Higgins (concussion) caught two passes on three targets for 15 yards during Friday's 42-38 preseason loss to Green Bay.

Friday's exhibition contest was Higgins' first preseason game of the year, and he was given the green light to play after clearing the league's concussion protocol. He saw most of his playing time in the first half, hauling in passes of nine and six yards on drives that both ended in scores for the Cardinals. Higgins is set to enter the regular season as the team's backup tight end to Trey McBride, given that Tip Reiman (ankle) is expected to miss the Cardinals' regular-season opener against the Chargers on Sunday, Sept. 13.