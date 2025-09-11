Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Makes one catch in Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins corralled one of two targets for three yards and had a tackle on punt coverage during Sunday's 20-13 victory in New Orleans.
Higgins was third among Cardinals tight ends in offensive snap share (30 percent) behind standout Trey McBride (97 percent) and Tip Reiman (52 percent). All three recorded receptions, with McBride making six and Reiman and Higgins notching one apiece. Reiman showed up as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report due to a foot injury, which, if it limits or sidelines him, may afford Higgins a few more opportunities to produce.
