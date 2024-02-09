Higgins gathered in 14 of 19 targets for 163 yards and one touchdown in 11 regular-season games in 2023.

A sixth-round pick of the Dolphins last April, Higgins transitioned from oversized wide receiver to undersized tight end in the move to the pros. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder didn't survive cut-down day in Miami in late August and subsequently was claimed off waivers by Arizona. He eventually became a regular in the Cardinals offense after veteran Zach Ertz went down with a quad strain Week 7 and even recorded at least one catch in each of the team's final seven contests. That said, Higgins played second fiddle by a large margin to 2022 second-round pick Trey McBride, a role that likely will continue for him next season barring further additions at the position.