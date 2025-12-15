Higgins caught one of two targets for three yards in Sunday's 40-20 loss to the Texans.

Higgins has struggled to contribute over the Cardinals' last four games, catching four of five targets for 20 yards during that span. The third-year pro has appeared in all 14 of Arizona's contests this season, catching 20 of 25 targets for 182 yards. Expect Higgins to contribute primarily as a blocker in the Week 16 matchup against the Falcons.