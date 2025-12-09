Higgins caught his only target for no yards during Sunday's 45-17 loss to the Rams.

Higgins started alongside top TE Trey McBride in Week 14 and logged a season-high 66 percent snap share with a number of injuries affecting the Cardinals' receiving corps, but the increased workload didn't translate to the box score. In addition to his usage on offense, Higgins tallied one tackle on kick coverage. He now boasts a meager 19-179-0 line on 23 targets through 13 games this season, effectively keeping him off the fantasy radar.