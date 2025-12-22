Higgins recorded seven catches (on eight targets) for 91 yards during Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons.

Higgins surprisingly matched standout TE Trey McBride (4-27-0) for the team lead in targets, and the former easily paced the Cardinals in both receptions and receiving yards. Additionally, Higgins more than doubled his previous career high in yards (45 in Week 2 of this season) Sunday. He did all of this with No. 1 WR Marvin Harrison (1-14-0 on three targets) back in action and Michael Wilson (2-52-1 on three targets) in the midst of a recent hot stretch. Higgins likely will take a step back in the pecking order for targets in Arizona's final two games of the campaign, especially as Harrison gets healthier.