Higgins recorded three catches (on three targets) for 30 yards during Monday's 27-17 win in Dallas.

Working behind a top receiving tight end like Trey McBride doesn't leave much in terms of targets for Higgins, but the latter took advantage of his looks Monday en route to a season best in receptions. Furthermore, Higgins has settled into the No. 2 TE role over the last three games with Tip Reiman (ankle) out for the season, receiving 40 to 45 percent of the offense snaps during that span. Expect Higgins to hover in that range and get the 1.8 targets per game that come with it as long as McBride is available.