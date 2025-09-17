Cardinals' Elijah Higgins: Records two catches in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Higgins caught two of three targets for 45 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Panthers.
Higgins played 22 of the Cardinals' 55 offensive snaps Sunday, behind starter Trey McBride (50) and ahead of Travis Vokolek (18). Barring an injury to McBride, the 24-year-old tight end remains far off the fantasy radar due to his limited playing time. The Cardinals are set to visit the 49ers in Week 3.
