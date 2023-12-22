Higgins played 25 of 74 snaps on offense and recorded four catches for 44 yards and a touchdown on four targets in Sunday's 45-29 loss to the 49ers.

Starter Trey McBride has rightfully drawn most of the attention among Arizona tight ends since moving into a full-time role Week 8, but the rookie Higgins is beginning to make some waves of his own. With Arizona having since waived Zach Ertz and with Geoff Swaim (calf) recently landing on injured reserve, Higgins should be locked in as the clear No. 2 tight end for the final three weeks of the season. He turned in his best outing yet in the loss to San Francisco, but Higgins had already drawn two targets in each of the preceding three contests and contributed a pair of 20-plus-yard receptions.