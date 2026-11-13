Higgins is signing a contract extension with the Cardinals through 2029, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Higgins was scheduled for free agency after this season, and he's taken on a larger role as the year has progressed, helping the Cardinals get by with limited talent at wide receiver. Higgins has 18 catches for 162 yards and a touchdown on 20 targets, serving as a complementary receiving option alongside Trey McBride when the Cardinals use multi-TE formations. Higgins figures to stick in that role long-term and won't be of much fantasy interest unless McBride misses time.