Higgins caught all three of his targets for 28 yards during the Cardinals' 18-16 win over the Rams on Sunday.

Higgins has caught exactly three passes in three of his last four games, and over that span, he has an 11-124-1 receiving line on 11 targets. Trey McBride is the focal point of the Cardinals' offense, but Higgins has been on the field for at least 40 percent of the team's offensive snaps in three games this season. The Cardinals will stay home for Week 7 against the Broncos, whose defense has given up 329 receiving yards to opposing tight ends this season, which ranks 21st in the NFL.