Higgins caught both of his targets for 34 yards in Sunday's 31-27 loss to the Colts.

Higgins was targeted twice in a contest for the second straight week, although the third-year tight end was unable to get much going with his opportunities. The 24-year-old played 33 of the Cardinals' 73 offensive snaps, behind starting tight end Trey McBride (66). As long as McBride is healthy, Higgins remains far off the fantasy radar. Next up for the Cardinals is a Week 7 matchup against the Packers.