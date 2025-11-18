Higgins caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 41-22 loss to the 49ers.

Higgins continued to operate as Arizona's No. 2 tight end behind Trey McBride, playing 28 of the Cardinals' 79 offensive snaps while McBride (70) continued to dominate as one of the team's top pass catchers. The 25-year-old Higgins is not seeing enough usage to be considered for fantasy purposes. Barring an injury to McBride, the Stanford product will remain far off the fantasy radar heading into a Week 12 matchup against the Jaguars.