Higgins played 24 of 35 offensive snaps (68.6 percent) but didn't show up on the box score otherwise during the Cardinals' 34-6 loss to the Rams on Sunday.

Week 10 was Higgins' first game since signing a three-year extension worth up to $26.8 million, which puts him under contract with the Cardinals through the 2029 season. He didn't have any offensive stats to show for it during Sunday's loss, although the Cardinals finished with a 17:37 time of possession, and the offense struggled as a whole with rookie third-round quarterback Carson Beck under center for the first time this season. Higgins will take an 18-162-1 receiving line on 20 targets through 10 regular-season games into Arizona's Week 11 tilt against Kansas City on Nov. 22.