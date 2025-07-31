Cardinals' Elijah Jones: Participating at camp
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jones (ankle) is practicing at Cardinals camp this week, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Jones was selected in the third round of the 2024 Draft by Arizona but missed his entire rookie season due to an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason last summer. Getting Jones back healthy is a big boost to a secondary that lost Sean Murphy-Bunting to a season-ending knee injury earlier in the offseason.
More News
-
Cardinals' Elijah Jones: Won't see action in rookie season•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Jones: Ruled out for Week 16•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Jones: Won't make NFL debut Week 15•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Jones: Limited in practice Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Jones: Ruled out for Week 14•
-
Cardinals' Elijah Jones: Practice window opens•