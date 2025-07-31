default-cbs-image
Jones (ankle) is practicing at Cardinals camp this week, Tyler Drake of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Jones was selected in the third round of the 2024 Draft by Arizona but missed his entire rookie season due to an ankle injury he suffered in the preseason last summer. Getting Jones back healthy is a big boost to a secondary that lost Sean Murphy-Bunting to a season-ending knee injury earlier in the offseason.

