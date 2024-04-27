The Cardinals selected Jones in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 90th overall.

Jones (6-foot-2, 185 pounds) might be limited to a Cover-3 style of boundary corner as a thin prospect with a linear set of athletic traits, but in that role, he could prove to be a viable starter at the NFL level. Jones was an effective starter on a solid Boston College defense in college, and his NFL Combine testing supports the notion his skill set can continue to show up in the pros. Jones' 4.44-second 40, 42.5-inch vertical and 131-inch broad jump give him uncommon vertical range on the sideline.