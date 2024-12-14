Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against New England, Zach Gershman of the Cardinals' official site reports.

After being drafted in the third round of April's NFL Draft, Jones hurt his ankle in the preseason and has yet to make his NFL debut. He had his 21-day practice window opened Dec. 5 but has yet to be activated off injured reserve. Jones did manage to log a trio of limited practices this week, but he'll have to wait until at least Sunday, Dec. 22 against Carolina to take the field in a regular-season NFL contest for the first time.