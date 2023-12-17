Wilkinson (neck) is active for Sunday's matchup with the 49ers.
Wilkinson was considered questionable after being activated from injured reserve Saturday. He has now been cleared and is set to play for the first time since October. Barring any setbacks, look for him to return to his role at left guard.
