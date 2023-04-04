site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: cardinals-elijah-wilkinson-headed-to-arizona | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Cardinals' Elijah Wilkinson: Headed to Arizona
By
RotoWire Staff
Apr 4, 2023
at
5:43 pm ET
•
1 min read
The
Cardinals signed Wilkinson on Tuesday, Aaron Wilson KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Wilkinson will now join up with the Cardinals after starting nine games for the Falcons last year. With Arizona currently lacking depth along the offensive line, the 28-year-old could have the opportunity to compete for a starting job heading into next season.
More News
01/06/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
01/01/2023
• by RotoWire Staff
12/18/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/15/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
12/12/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
11/30/2022
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Football Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 15 min read
Dan Schneier
• 7 min read
Heath Cummings
• 5 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 3 min read