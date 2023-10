The Cardinals placed Wilkinson (neck) on injured reserve Saturday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

Wilkinson was set to miss his second straight game of the season after sustaining a neck issue in practice leading up to Week 7. He'll be forced to sit out for the next four games and will be eligible to return against the Rams on Nov. 26. Dennis Daley -- who signed a two-year deal with Arizona in free agency -- is set to start at left guard in Wilkinson's absence.