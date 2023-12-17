Wilkinson (neck) was activated from injured reserve Saturday and is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Wilkinson has been out since Week 6 with the injury, though he'll now be eligible to return this season. Whether that occurs in Week 15 against the 49ers remains to be seen, though when he can return, he should retake the starting left guard job.
