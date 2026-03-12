default-cbs-image
Wilkinson signed with the Cardinals on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The veteran offensive lineman started all 17 games for the Falcons in 2025, and he has started 62 of the 96 regular-season games he's played in during his career. Wilkinson should have a chance to at least compete for a spot in Arizona.

