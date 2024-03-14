Wilkinson re-signed with the Cardinals on a one-year contract Wednesday, Zach Gershman of the team's official site reports.
Wilkinson was Arizona's starter at left guard to begin the 2023 campaign, but he ultimately ended up sharing the role down the stretch after he returned from a neck injury. The 29-year-old will now work on earning back that role full-time in 2024.
