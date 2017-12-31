Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Active Week 17
Penny (hand) is active for Sunday's contest at Seattle, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
In Kerwynn Williams' (quad/ribs) first two starts, Penny had a minimal role as a short-yardage back. That said, over the last two games, Penny's workload has increased, resulting in 10 touches for 41.5 yards from scrimmage per outing. Williams remains the No. 1 option out of the backfield, but Penny seemingly has carved out a modest snap count of late.
