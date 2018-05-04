Penny is making the transition to fullback, H-back and tight end, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Penny, who went undrafted out of Idaho in 2016, has spent his first two professional seasons at running back, where he racked up 124 yards and two scores on 31 rushes (4.0 YPC) in 2017. His transition to a blocking role could be a signal that Arizona's new coaching staff doesn't view him as a legitimate candidate for the backup job behind workhorse running back David Johnson. However, it could also be viewed as a lack of confidence in tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) being ready for Week 1. Either way, Chase Edmonds, who the Cardinals plucked in the fourth round of this year's draft, now seems to be the preferred handcuff to Johnson in advance of 2018 fantasy drafts.