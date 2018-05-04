Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Changing positions
Penny is making the transition to fullback, H-back and tight end, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Penny, who went undrafted out of Idaho in 2016, has spent his first two professional seasons at running back, where he racked up 124 yards and two scores on 31 rushes (4.0 YPC) in 2017. His transition to a blocking role could be a signal that Arizona's new coaching staff doesn't view him as a legitimate candidate for the backup job behind workhorse running back David Johnson. However, it could also be viewed as a lack of confidence in tight end Jermaine Gresham (Achilles) being ready for Week 1. Either way, Chase Edmonds, who the Cardinals plucked in the fourth round of this year's draft, now seems to be the preferred handcuff to Johnson in advance of 2018 fantasy drafts.
More News
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Receives tender•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Totals 162 scrimmage yards in 2017•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Active Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Uncertain for Week 17•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Limited Wednesday•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Takes over after Williams' quad injury•
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...