Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Limited Wednesday
Penny was listed as limited on Wednesday's injury report due to hand and groin concerns, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
Penny has received double-digit snaps on offense the last two games, likely to relieve Kerwynn Williams as he plays through cracked ribs and a quad injury, and the results have been respectable: 18 carries for 69 yards and two catches (on three targets) for 14 yards. Assuming Penny ditches his designations in advance of Sunday's game at Seattle, he'll spell Williams yet again between the 20s.
