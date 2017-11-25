Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Listed as questionable
The Cardinals have deemed Penny (knee) questionable for Sunday's tilt versus the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Penny has yet to miss a game this season, but his non-participation at practice throughout the week indicates he could be in line for his first absence Sunday. The offense does not figure to be affected in any way if he does sit out, as the 24-year-old mainly contributes on special teams.
More News
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Will receive offensive snaps Sunday•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Short-yardage work possible•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Struggles in HOF Game•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Has slimmed down•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Signs future contract with Cards•
-
Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Pounds out 113 yards, one touchdown Thursday•
-
Fantasy football: Bench Amari Cooper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 12 sleepers
Some of the performances from Sunday could have put you in a hole with your Fantasy roster....
-
What you missed: Cowboys flop again
Is it time to panic about the Cowboys offense? Chris Towers takes a look at everything that...
-
Podcast: Start or Sit (AFC home games)
Start or sit advice for every AFC home game as we try to tackle some tricky running back decisions...
-
Week 12 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 12.
-
Thanksgiving game previews
Chris Towers catches up on the latest news from around the NFL, and takes a look at the three-game...