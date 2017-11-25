The Cardinals have deemed Penny (knee) questionable for Sunday's tilt versus the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Penny has yet to miss a game this season, but his non-participation at practice throughout the week indicates he could be in line for his first absence Sunday. The offense does not figure to be affected in any way if he does sit out, as the 24-year-old mainly contributes on special teams.