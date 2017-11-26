Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Ready to play Sunday
Penny (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' officials site reports.
Penny slots in as the Cardinals' No. 4 running back, and with just one carry and one reception this season, he won't impact their offense much Sunday.
