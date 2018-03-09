The Cardinals tabbed Penny with the exclusive rights tender Friday, Kyle Odegard of the team's official site reports.

Active for all 16 games last season, Penny didn't reach double-digit offensive snaps in a game until the final three contests, when he accounted for most of his production. Overall, he turned 31 carries into 124 yards and two touchdowns while corralling four of six targets for 38 yards. With David Johnson returning to full health, Penny will be little more than an insurance policy within the Cardinals backfield.