Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Serving as red-zone threat
Penny earned eight of the Cardinals' 65 offensive snaps during Sunday's 12-7 win versus the Titans.
The Cardinals have been deliberate with Penny during Adrian Peterson's (neck) two-game absence. Of his 13 snaps on offense during that stretch, Penny has taken four carries for 15 yards and one touchdown while hauling in his sole target for 18 yards. Among his four rushes, three of them happened inside the 10-yard line, so he may continue to snipe prime TD opportunities from current starter Kerwynn Williams and D.J. Foster as long as Peterson is sidelined.
