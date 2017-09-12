Cardinals' Elijhaa Penny: Short-yardage work possible
Penny could be used in short-yardage situations during David Johnson's (wrist) absence, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.
Johnson's dislocated left wrist is throwing a wrench into the Cardinals' offensive plans for at least the first half of the season. With a likely recovery timeline of 8-12 weeks, Johnson will make way for Kerwynn Williams as the No. 1 running back, but Andre Ellington and Penny himself are also expected to get in on the act. At 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, Penny is easily the bulkiest RB on the roster, and his preseason 2017 stat line -- 3.2 YPC and no runs greater than 20 yards -- would seem to back up usage when just a yard or two is needed for a first down or TD.
More News
-
Johnson looking at long absence
Cardinals running back David Johnson, who was the No. 1 overall pick in the majority of Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Week 1 standouts
We’re recapping everything you need to know from the first Sunday of the 2017 season.
-
Cohen, Golladay look like Week 1 stars
Two rookies taken after 90th overall and unowned in over 60 percent of CBS Sports leagues will...
-
David Johnson injury reaction
It looks like David Johnson will miss some time after hurting his wrist. Fantasy owners should...
-
Last-minute Beckham replacements
Need a replacement for Odell Beckham after he was ruled out? Chris Towers has some names to...
-
Jaguars lose Robinson
With the loss of Allen Robinson in Week 1, what will the Jaguars' offense look like? Chris...