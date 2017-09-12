Penny could be used in short-yardage situations during David Johnson's (wrist) absence, Mike Jurecki of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM reports.

Johnson's dislocated left wrist is throwing a wrench into the Cardinals' offensive plans for at least the first half of the season. With a likely recovery timeline of 8-12 weeks, Johnson will make way for Kerwynn Williams as the No. 1 running back, but Andre Ellington and Penny himself are also expected to get in on the act. At 6-foot-2, 234 pounds, Penny is easily the bulkiest RB on the roster, and his preseason 2017 stat line -- 3.2 YPC and no runs greater than 20 yards -- would seem to back up usage when just a yard or two is needed for a first down or TD.