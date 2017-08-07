Penny had eight carries for 14 yards in Thursday's Hall of Fame Game against the Cowboys.

Penny appeared to be third on the depth chart at one point this offseason, but the Cardinals then drafted T.J. Logan, ended the Andre Ellington experiment at wide receiver and re-signed Chris Johnson. As a result, Penny is no better than fifth in the current pecking order, making him a long shot to crack the 53-man roster. He didn't do himself any favors by averaging 1.8 yards per carry in Thursday's game.