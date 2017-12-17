Penny rushed 10 times for 45 yards while failing to catch his lone target in Sunday's 20-15 loss to the Redskins.

Penny operated as the lead back for the fourth quarter after Kerwynn Williams exited with an injured quadriceps. The 24-year-old running back would likely be in line for a start next week against the Giants if Williams fails to suit up, but Penny lacks upside in a Cardinals offense that hasn't scored a touchdown in two weeks.