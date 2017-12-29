Penny (hand/groin) remained limited at Friday's practice and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game in Seattle, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Penny never got the chance to build on his 10-carry, 45-yard performance in Week 15 against Washington, as Kerwynn Williams (quadriceps/ribs) managed to play in last week's 23-0 win over the Giants. Both running backs seem to be on track for the regular-season finale, likely relegating Penny to his usual role as a short-yardage specialist and occasional early down replacement. D.J. Foster handles most of the receiving work out of the backfield.